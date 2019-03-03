This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Sunday 3 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bronze medal for Ireland as Mark English grabs third in European Indoor 800m final

The Letterkenny native finished third in the men’s 800m final on Sunday evening.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 3 Mar 2019, 7:07 PM
18 minutes ago 3,645 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4522390
English pictured at the European Indoor Athletics Championships.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
English pictured at the European Indoor Athletics Championships.
English pictured at the European Indoor Athletics Championships.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

MARK ENGLISH DISPLAYED a brilliant performance in Glasgow on Sunday to secure a bronze medal in the men’s 800m final.

The 25-year-old UCD medicine student finished with a time of 1:47:39 to add to his silver medal earned in Prague back in 2015 and his 800m bronze secured at the outdoor European Championships in Zürich back in 2014.

The in-form middle-distance runner faced into a nervous wait yesterday to know whether or not he would compete, after lodging an appeal having been involved in a collision in his 800m semi-final.

English’s appeal was successful, with today’s bronze representing Ireland’s first medal in Glasgow.

The Donegal runner began with a powerful start, sitting in second spot behind Sweden’s Andreas Kramer over the course of the opening lap. English entered the final lap in third place, holding off competition from Mariano García of Spain to cross for bronze.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Schmidt working to get Ireland comfortable amid distractions
    Schmidt working to get Ireland comfortable amid distractions
    Henderson back fit and firing after 'mighty frustrating' double injury lay-off
    Schmidt's Ireland feel the benefit of high-intensity U20s hit-out
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Dublin draw on experience to overcome spirited Westmeath challenge and extend winning run
    Dublin draw on experience to overcome spirited Westmeath challenge and extend winning run
    Sutcliffe and Moran strike late as Dublin end league campaign on high against Laois
    Second-half siege helps dogged Dublin see off Roscommon in dreadful conditions
    FOOTBALL
    Rodgers off to rough start at Leicester as Andre Gray's 90th-minute winner downs Foxes
    Rodgers off to rough start at Leicester as Andre Gray's 90th-minute winner downs Foxes
    Man United's comeback against Southampton 'like the old days' for Solskjaer
    I always put the club's needs first, says Mourinho on Pogba row and 'problems' at United
    IRELAND
    'I still can’t believe it': Ireland's Lydia Boylan wins silver at the Track Cycling World Championships
    'I still can’t believe it': Ireland's Lydia Boylan wins silver at the Track Cycling World Championships
    'It's bittersweet' - Ireland finish runners-up behind hosts after jump-off in Florida
    English frustrated by mid-race collision but qualifies for 800m final in Glasgow

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie