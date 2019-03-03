Bronze medal for Ireland as Mark English grabs third in European Indoor 800m final

MARK ENGLISH DISPLAYED a brilliant performance in Glasgow on Sunday to secure a bronze medal in the men’s 800m final.

The 25-year-old UCD medicine student finished with a time of 1:47:39 to add to his silver medal earned in Prague back in 2015 and his 800m bronze secured at the outdoor European Championships in Zürich back in 2014.

The in-form middle-distance runner faced into a nervous wait yesterday to know whether or not he would compete, after lodging an appeal having been involved in a collision in his 800m semi-final.

English’s appeal was successful, with today’s bronze representing Ireland’s first medal in Glasgow.

The Donegal runner began with a powerful start, sitting in second spot behind Sweden’s Andreas Kramer over the course of the opening lap. English entered the final lap in third place, holding off competition from Mariano García of Spain to cross for bronze.

It is a bronze medal for Mark English in the 800 metres at the European Indoor Championships #RTEsport pic.twitter.com/soHvuBGwSp — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) March 3, 2019

