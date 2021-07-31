Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 31 July 2021
Advertisement

Disappointment as Mark English misses out on 800m semi-finals

English’s time of 1:46.75 wasn’t enough to see him progress.

By Niall Kelly Saturday 31 Jul 2021, 2:44 AM
1 hour ago 463 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5511158
English finished fourth in his 800m heat.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
English finished fourth in his 800m heat.
English finished fourth in his 800m heat.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

MARK ENGLISH’S OLYMPIC Games ended in disappointment as he was run out of a place in the semi-finals of the men’s 800m on Saturday.

English found himself boxed into the inside lane of his heat, and when space finally emerged, finished fourth in 1:46.75 — more than two seconds slower than the Irish record he ran last month to secure his Tokyo qualification.

Crucially, it was 0.16 seconds behind Poland’s Patryk Dobek who held off the Donegal runner for the third and final automatic qualification place in 1:46.59.

The heat was won by Jesus Lopez of Mexico in 1:46.14 with Belgium’s Eliott Crestan second in 1:46.19.

With six heats across the morning, the first three finishers in each heat all qualified for Sunday’s semi-finals, with the six next best times overall also progressing.

English’s time, however, was only good enough for 14th place among the non-automatic qualifiers.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

More to follow…

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie