Mark English (file photo). Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Mark English wins 800m in Beijing ahead of World Athletics Championships

Donegal man clocks new meeting record of 1:44.67.
2.26pm, 7 Sep 2025

IRELAND’S MARK ENGLISH has won the men’s 800m at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet in Beijing.

English clocked 1:44.67, a new meeting record, as he kicked for victory.

Spain’s Pablo Sánchez-Valladares (1:44.79) finished second, with Wyclife Kinyamal of Kenya (1:44.86) home in third.

It was another impressive performance from Donegal native English, who now heads to Tokyo for the World Athletics Championships on a high.

The championships get underway next Saturday, 13 September at the Japan National Stadium, with Ireland naming their final team selection last week.

English’s 800m heats are scheduled for Tuesday, 16 September.

