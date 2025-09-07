The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Mark English wins 800m in Beijing ahead of World Athletics Championships
IRELAND’S MARK ENGLISH has won the men’s 800m at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet in Beijing.
English clocked 1:44.67, a new meeting record, as he kicked for victory.
Spain’s Pablo Sánchez-Valladares (1:44.79) finished second, with Wyclife Kinyamal of Kenya (1:44.86) home in third.
It was another impressive performance from Donegal native English, who now heads to Tokyo for the World Athletics Championships on a high.
The championships get underway next Saturday, 13 September at the Japan National Stadium, with Ireland naming their final team selection last week.
English’s 800m heats are scheduled for Tuesday, 16 September.
