English sets new Irish 600m indoor record with victory in Boston as Fay claims third in 3,000m

MARK ENGLISH HAS set a new Irish indoor record over 600m after claiming victory at the World Indoor Tour Meet in Boston this evening.

English clocked a time of 1:16.64 as he eclipsed Zac Curran’s 600m national record of 1:17.52 from 2016 by almost a second to take first place. The Donegal man also improved on his previous best time of 1:18.48 which he set in 2020.

John Rivera of Puerto Rico clinched second place in a time of 1:16.67 as Canada’s Olivier Desmueles crossed the line in 1:16.68 to take third.

A win for Mark English over 600m at the World Indoor Tour Meet in Boston this evening✨His time of 1:16.64 betters Zac Currans old 600m NR of 1:17.52 from 2016🙌👏https://t.co/2wDnJZWbPF#WorldIndoorTour pic.twitter.com/RNlXQ1FCOl — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) February 4, 2024

Brian Fay and Andrew Coscoran were also in action at the event in Boston, clinching third and fifth place respectively in the men’s 3,000m. Both set new personal bests, with Fay crossing over in a time of 7:40.09 behind second-placed Edwin Kurgat [7:39.38] of Kenya and the winner Lamecha Girma from Ethiopia who ran a time 7:29.09.

Coscoran finished in 7:40.36, just behind fourth-placed finisher Ben Flanagan [7:40.19] of Canada.

Alistair Cragg’s 3000m indoor record of 7:38:59 threatened (and survives) for the second time this weekend! 🙌



3rd and 4th on the Irish all-time for Brian Fay (7:40:09 pb) and Andrew Coscoran(7:40:36 pb) following huge runs over 3000m in Boston ✨👏https://t.co/2wDnJZWbPF… pic.twitter.com/nkXoPaMTGA — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) February 4, 2024

