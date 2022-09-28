Ex-Celtic midfielder and Hertha Berlin assistant named Huddersfield's new manager

The Scot was most recently assistant manager of Hertha Berlin.

The Scot was most recently assistant manager of Hertha Berlin.

HUDDERSFIELD HAVE APPOINTED Mark Fotheringham as their new manager.

The 38-year-old Scot, who was assistant boss at Hertha Berlin, has signed a contract until June 2025.

Fotheringham replaces Danny Schofield, who was sacked earlier this month after just 69 days in charge.

Advertisement

Huddersfield’s head of football Leigh Bromby told the club’s official website: “We have explored a wide range of options in our search for our next head coach, and Mark became our first choice after our very first meeting.

His beliefs in coaching and football fit very well with our methods at the club, and we also believe he can add to what we do because of who he has worked for and with during his career so far.”

Fotheringham began his career at Celtic and was the youngest player to ever play for the Hoops’ first team when he made his debut in 2000. The former midfielder went on to line out for the likes of Dundee, Freiburg, Norwich City, Notts County and Fulham.

He will work with Huddersfield’s current backroom staff, alongside assistants Narcis Pelach and Paul Harsley, plus head of goalkeeping Paul Clements.

Fotheringham began his career at Celtic. Source: EMPICS Sport

Fotheringham forged his coaching career in Germany with Ingolstadt, who he helped win promotion to the second tier, Karlsruher and Hertha Berlin, who he joined in March this year to work under Felix Magath.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

The Terriers secured just their second Sky Bet Championship win of the season under caretaker boss Pelach before the international break when they beat Cardiff 1-0.

They currently sit second-bottom in the table and Fotheringham, who began working with his squad on Tuesday, will take charge of his first match at Reading on Saturday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!