Friday 31 July, 2020
Cork's Keane set to make AFL debut for Collingwood on Sunday

The Mitchelstown native made the move to Australia in October 2018.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 31 Jul 2020, 8:00 AM
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

CORK NATIVE MARK Keane is set to become the latest Irish player to feature in the AFL as he will make his debut for Collingwood on Sunday.

The Mitchelstown clubman has been selected for the Round 9 clash which will see Collingwood take on Fremantle.

Keane played at inter-county underage level with the Cork minor side in 2017 and then for the Rebel U20 team that reached the Munster final in 2018.

In October 2018 it was announced that he was signed by Collingwood, along with Derry’s Anton Tohill, after being heavily linked with a move to Australia before that.

More to follow…

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

