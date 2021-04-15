Mark Keane set to make second Collingwood appearance after recovering from injury

CORK’S MARK KEANE will make his second AFL appearance after being selected in the Collingwood side to face against the West Coast Eagles on Friday.

Keane has recovered from surgery on a finger tendon injury he suffered during pre-season.

After some strong performances during VFL practice matches in recent weeks, Keane gets the nod on the half-back line for the game at the Optus Stadium.

His AFL debut arrived last August against Freemantle in front of 50,000 supporters in Perth before he returned home to Ireland in the off-season.

It will be Keane’s first competitive game for Collingwood since he featured for Cork in the Munster SFC last November.

He grabbed a dramatic late winning goal against old rivals Kerry in the semi-final before arriving off the bench in the final loss to Tipperary.