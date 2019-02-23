This superb goal from a Premier star was a magical moment in the Fitzgibbon Cup final

It was a beautiful effort from the Tipperary forward.

TIPPERARY FORWARD MARK Kehoe produced a moment of individual brilliance in the Fitzgibbon Cup final by bagging an early goal to send UCC on their way to victory.

The All-Ireland U21 winner pocketed 1-4 in total as the Cork University overcame Mary Immaculate College, with his wonder goal hitting the net inside the opening 10 minutes of the first half.

Kehoe latched onto a crossfield pass out near the sideline before making a charge for the goal.

Despite the pressure coming in, Kehoe glided through the Mary I cover and skillfully scooped the goal over the heads of the defenders before crashing the ball past goalkeeper Eoghan Cahill.

It was a superb effort.

In what was a one-sided decider, Conor Browne nabbed UCC’s second goal in the 40th minute as 10 players contributed to their scoresheet before the final whistle.

The result saw UCC collect their first Fitzgibbon Cup since 2013 and their 39th in total.

