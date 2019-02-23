This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
This superb goal from a Premier star was a magical moment in the Fitzgibbon Cup final

The Cork university defeated Mary I to clinch the title for the first time since 2013.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 23 Feb 2019, 7:07 PM
By Sinead Farrell Saturday 23 Feb 2019, 7:07 PM
It was a beautiful effort from the Tipperary forward.
Image: Irish News Youtube page
It was a beautiful effort from the Tipperary forward.
It was a beautiful effort from the Tipperary forward.
Image: Irish News Youtube page

TIPPERARY FORWARD MARK Kehoe produced a moment of individual brilliance in the Fitzgibbon Cup final by bagging an early goal to send UCC on their way to victory.

The All-Ireland U21 winner pocketed 1-4 in total as the Cork University overcame Mary Immaculate College, with his wonder goal hitting the net inside the opening 10 minutes of the first half.

Kehoe latched onto a crossfield pass out near the sideline before making a charge for the goal. 

Despite the pressure coming in, Kehoe glided through the Mary I cover and skillfully scooped the goal over the heads of the defenders before crashing the ball past goalkeeper Eoghan Cahill.

It was a superb effort.

Source: Irish News/YouTube

In what was a one-sided decider, Conor Browne nabbed UCC’s second goal in the 40th minute as 10 players contributed to their scoresheet before the final whistle.

The result saw UCC collect their first Fitzgibbon Cup since 2013 and their 39th in total.

