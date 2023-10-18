Mark Kennedy leaves head coach role at Lincoln City

LINCOLN CITY HAVE confirmed that Mark Kennedy is no longer in charge of the League One club.

The former Republic of Ireland and Liverpool winger was appointed head coach in the summer of 2022 but has departed along with assistant Danny Butterfield.

Lincoln are 16th in England’s third tier after a bad run of form saw three of their four league defeats this season come in the last five games.

They are seven points clear of the relegation zone and five adrift of the play-off spots.

The club’s chief executive Liam Scully said: “Everyone at the club thanks Mark and Danny for their contribution to the Imps over their time with us, and we wish them well in their future coaching careers. They leave with our thanks and best wishes.”

Former Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers attacker Danny Mandroiu is part of a strong Irish contingent in the first-team squad, although the Dubliner was shown a red card in the most recent defeat to Burton Albion last weekend.

Limerick native Paudie O’Connor is captain while Dylan Duffy, Olamide Shodipo and Sean Roughan are also in the ranks.

Current Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley had been approached to become Lincoln’s boss before Kennedy landed the role, but the Dubliner turned down the job to remain at Tallaght Stadium in May 2022.