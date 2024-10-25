Dubliner Mark Kennedy sacked as Swindon head coach after less than five months in charge

DUBLINER MARK KENNEDY has been sacked as head coach of Swindon Town after less than five months in charge.

The 48-year-old was appointed in May on a two-year contract, but will now be replaced by Ian Holloway.

Advertisement

The club have won only two of 13 league games so far this season and sit just above the League Two relegation zone. Tuesday’s 2-1 loss at Salford was Kennedy’s final game in charge.

“Everyone at Swindon Town Football Club would like to express their appreciation to Mark for his commitment and hard work during his time with the club and wish him all the best in the future,” a club statement read.

Kennedy, the former Lincoln and Macclesfield manager, was brought in at the end of last season after Swindon finished 19th in the League Two.

Holloway will become Swindon’s sixth permanent manager since Australian businessman Clem Morfuni took over the club in July 2021.

The 61-year-old has a deal until the end of the season. His last job was as Grimsby Town manager, where he resigned in December 2020.

“I’m delighted to be back working in football after a period out of the game as I wanted to get back into it if the right opportunity arose which, with this opportunity, I feel is the perfect fit for me,” Holloway said.