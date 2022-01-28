Membership : Access or Sign Up
Irishman Mark McCall to take break from Saracens duties

The Ulsterman is temporarily stepping aside from his director of rugby role due to medical reasons.

By Garry Doyle Friday 28 Jan 2022, 4:31 PM
21 minutes ago
McCall is taking a break for medical reasons.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

MARK MCCALL, THE Saracens director of rugby, and overseer of their ascension to the top of English and European rugby, is taking a break from his position for medical reasons.

The Ulsterman is expected to return to the role soon. Precisely when remains unclear.

A club statement read: “For medical reasons Mark McCall will be taking a short break from being director of rugby at Saracens.

“People will always come first at our club and Mark will be given all of the support and time he needs.

“Meanwhile we would ask that everyone respects Mark’s privacy. Mark is obviously more than confident in the coaching team he has worked with for many years to temporarily take the reins.”

Under McCall’s tutelage, Saracens have won five Premiership rugby titles and three Champions Cups. He previously coached Ulster and Castres.

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

