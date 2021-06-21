Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland U21 defender Mark McGuinness leaves Arsenal for Mick McCarthy's Cardiff City

McGuinness has signed a three-year deal in the Welsh capital.

By Paul Dollery Monday 21 Jun 2021, 2:09 PM
1 hour ago 1,477 Views 3 Comments
Image: Cardiff City FC
Image: Cardiff City FC

A LONG SPELL on the books at Arsenal has come to an end for Mark McGuinness, with the Republic of Ireland U21 international signing a three-year deal at Cardiff City today.

McGuinness becomes Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy’s second summer signing, following on from the arrival of Ireland striker James Collins from Luton Town.

The 20-year-old centre-back was still under contract at Arsenal, but neither the Gunners nor his new employers referenced a fee being exchanged in announcing the transfer.

“As soon as a club like Cardiff City were interested I was excited and I couldn’t miss this opportunity,” he said. “It’s nice to get everything sorted early on and hopefully I can meet the boys and get going.

“My job is to stop the ball going into the back of the net. I love heading and I love defending. It’s a great opportunity for me to learn and improve in the next few years at the club.” 

Born in London, McGuinness – whose father is from Derry – had been with Arsenal since the age of 10. Standing at 6’4″, the towering defender featured for the Premier League club’s U23 side but wasn’t given any first-team opportunities.

He impressed last season while on loan at League One club Ipswich Town, for whom he made 26 appearances in all competitions.

McGuinness has played five times for the Ireland U21s since making his debut at the grade in last November’s 2-1 win against Luxembourg in a European Championship qualifier.

