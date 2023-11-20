Mark McHugh departs Roscommon senior football management team

MARK MCHUGH HAS departed the Roscommon senior football management team.

The Roscommon Herald is reporting that the Donegal 2012 All-Ireland winner — selector and coach under Davy Burke — isn’t in a position to be involved next season due to travel commitments.

McHugh joined the set-up last October, having previously coached the Fermanagh minors and Donegal ladies footballers.

It comes as another blow for the Rossies, Burke already dealing with the departure of former Sligo footballer Gerry McGowan in the off-season. Lar Wall, the St Loman’s club winning boss in Westmeath, has since come on board alongside Eddie Lohan.

Two key players from the 2023 panel, Conor Daly and Cian McKeon, are not in Burke’s immediate plans after moving to Australia, while Ultan Harney and Ronan Daly are reportedly in line to return from their travels abroad.

Roscommon finished third in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League, reached the Connacht final and fell short in their bid for an All-Ireland quarter-final spot in Burke’s first season at the helm.

Midfield talisman Enda Smith was recognised for his efforts with an All-Star on Friday night. It came as the county’s first since 2001.