Mark O'Connor becomes just sixth Irishman to make 100 AFL appearances

MARK O’CONNOR has chalked up his 100th appearance in the AFL.

The Kerry man became just the sixth Irish player to reach the milestone, in Geelong Cats’ 110-72 defeat to Port Adelaide.

Other Irish players to break the 100-game barrier are Jim Stynes (264), Zach Tuohy (262), Tadhg Kennelly (197), Pearce Hanley (161) and Seán Wight (150).

The Dingle native, a 2015 All-Ireland minor winning captain with Kerry, has made a major impression with Geelong since joining them in October 2016.

O’Connor won two All-Ireland minor medals with Kerry in 2014 and 2015, while he enjoyed success with PS Chorca Dhuibhne as they claimed Hogan Cup glory.

Tuohy and O’Connor were crowned AFL Premiership winners last season, joining Kennelly in the list of Irish champions, as their Geelong Cats team cruised to success in the AFL Grand Final against Sydney Swans.

The Cats have failed to find the same form this season so far, with six wins and seven losses to date. They are in ninth place on the table, one spot outside the finals cut-off with 10 regular-season rounds to play.