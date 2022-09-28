Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 28 September 2022
Advertisement

AFL champion Mark O'Connor granted permission to play in Kerry county championship

The Dingle club man will be able to play in the quarter-final against Dr Crokes.

By Maurice Brosnan Wednesday 28 Sep 2022, 11:02 AM
22 minutes ago 868 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5878697
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

AFL PREMIERSHIP CHAMPION Mark O’Connor has permission to play for his club Dingle in the Kerry county senior championship quarter-final.

Last week O’Connor and Portlaoise’s Zach Tuohy were involved as Geelong cruised to Grand Final victory against Sydney Swans. They joined Tadhg Kennelly as the only Irishmen to win an AFL Premiership. 

Speaking to The42, a Geelong spokesperson confirmed O’Connor has permission to play once he heads home later this week. The all-club clash between Dr Crokes and Dingle, a repeat of the 2018 Kerry decider, is fixed for October 8 at Austin Stack Park. 

Two-time All-Ireland minor winner O’Connor apologised to the Cats in 2018 after lining out for Dingle in their quarter-final win over Austin Stacks without permission. 

He received clearance in 2020 to play for Kerry but was in quarantine and missed out after their shock loss against Cork. In 2021, he was unable to play Gaelic football during the AFL off-season due to a knee injury. 

In recent years, AFL clubs have adopted a different approach and allowed Irish players to return to Gaelic football during the off-season. Cork’s Mark Keane, Tipperary’s Colin O’Riordan and Meath’s Cian McBride were all allowed to play for their county in 2020.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

McBride, who has spent the past three years with Essendon, has also played for his club St Ultan’s in 2021 and 2022. 

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie