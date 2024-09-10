Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Geelong's Mark O'Connor. Alamy Stock Photo
Setback

Geelong's Mark O'Connor ruled out for rest of AFL season

The Kerry native has undergone knee and wrist surgery.
11.33am, 10 Sep 2024
124
0

GEELONG’S MARK O’CONNOR will miss the rest of the AFL season after undergoing knee and wrist surgery.

The Kerry native has been struggling with a knee problem in recent months and has gone under the knife to rectify the issue, while also having surgery to repair ligament damage in his right wrist.

Geelong say the 27-year-old is expected to be back in full training in time for the 2025 pre-season.

O’Connor is in his eighth season in the AFL, moving to Australia in 2016, a year after captaining the Kerry minors to All-Ireland success.

O’Connor has played 122 games since his switch but only managed 13 appearances this season.

He signed a two-year extension with Geelong in March, keeping him at the club until the end of 2026.

Geelong are one win away from featuring in the 2024 AFL Grand Final, crushing Port Adelaide 138-54 in their opening play-off game last week, with Mayo’s Oisin Mullin and Laois native Zach Tuohy both involved.

Author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie
@CiaranKennedy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie