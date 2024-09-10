Geelong's Mark O'Connor ruled out for rest of AFL season

GEELONG’S MARK O’CONNOR will miss the rest of the AFL season after undergoing knee and wrist surgery.

The Kerry native has been struggling with a knee problem in recent months and has gone under the knife to rectify the issue, while also having surgery to repair ligament damage in his right wrist.

Geelong say the 27-year-old is expected to be back in full training in time for the 2025 pre-season.

O’Connor is in his eighth season in the AFL, moving to Australia in 2016, a year after captaining the Kerry minors to All-Ireland success.

O’Connor has played 122 games since his switch but only managed 13 appearances this season.

He signed a two-year extension with Geelong in March, keeping him at the club until the end of 2026.

Geelong are one win away from featuring in the 2024 AFL Grand Final, crushing Port Adelaide 138-54 in their opening play-off game last week, with Mayo’s Oisin Mullin and Laois native Zach Tuohy both involved.