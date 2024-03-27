Kerry's Mark O'Connor reportedly set for new two-year contract in AFL with Geelong

KERRY’S MARK O’CONNOR is reportedly set to sign a new two-year contract extension with AFL side Geelong Cats.

O’Connor is in line to commit to Geelong until the end of the 2026 season, with AFL.com.au reporting today that the Dingle native has secured the new deal this week.

The news will see O’Connor spend a decade with the club based at GMHBA Stadium, having first signed as an international rookie in October 2016.

His crowning moment came in September 2022 when he and Zach Tuohy from Laois helped Geelong win the AFL Premiership, joining Tadhg Kennelly as the only Irish players to have achieved that feat.

The 27-year-old has become a regular under Geelong coach Chris Scott and has now made 111 appearances for the club, one of only seven Irish players to have passed the century mark for appearances in the AFL.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The highly-talented Gaelic footballer won two All-Ireland minor medals with Kerry in 2014 and 2015, while also helping PS Chorca Dhuibhne win two Hogan Cup medals in those same years.

He was home last September to help Dingle win the Kerry senior club championship title.