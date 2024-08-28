Ireland U21 stars Mark O'Mahony and Joe Hodge given Football League loan moves

IRELAND U21 STRIKER Mark O’Mahony has joined newly promoted English Championship side Portsmouth on loan from Brighton, while Wolves have loaned his international U21 captain Joe Hodge to League One Huddersfield for the season.

O’Mahony, 19, scored his first senior goal for Brighton during their 4-0 Carabao Cup victory over Crawley Town on Tuesday night having featured plenty during the Seagulls’ pre-season.

The former Cork City forward will spend the season at Fratton Park, where he’ll team up with fellow Irish players Conor Shaughnessy, Josh Murphy and Anthony Scully.

Portsmouth manager John Mousinho said of O’Mahony: “Mark has been involved for Brighton during pre-season, as well as featuring the other night. It was brilliant for him to get those minutes and make such a strong contribution, while everyone there speaks incredibly highly of him.

“Mark is a real physical presence and he has a lot of the attributes we want to see from a centre-forward, so I’m looking forward to working with him.

“He’s a striker who can hold the ball up well and link play, while also getting in the box to score goals.

A product, originally, of his hometown club Carrigaline United, O’Mahony began his professional career with Cork City in 2022, earning promotion to the League of Ireland Premier Division.

He joined Brighton’s academy in January 2023 and made his senior debut for the club on 13 April of this year, coming off the bench in their 1–1 Premier League draw away to Burnley.

O’Mahony made his first ever Premier League start a fortnight later away to Bournemouth.

The Leesider has twice this year been capped by Jim Crawford at U21 level.

Central midfielder Hodge, meanwhile, will join Huddersfield for the season having made 13 first-team appearances for Wolves.

Joe Hodge celebrating a goal for Ireland U21s in a June friendly against England U20s in Croatia. Aleksandar Djorovic / INPHO Aleksandar Djorovic / INPHO / INPHO

Captain of Ireland at U21 level, Hodge was born in Manchester and came through Man City’s academy before joining Wolves in 2021.

The 21-year-old was most recently on loan at Championship side Queen’s Park Rangers, where he made eight league appearances between February of this year until the end of last season.

Huddersfield head coach Michael Duff described Hodge as “a very interesting talent”, adding: “He plays in the deeper midfield role and combines a real tenacity with some impressive technical abilities.

“He’s excellent on the ball and has genuine creative flair, but he also enjoys the defensive side of the game, as you must in that area of the pitch.

“I think he adds a different set of attributes to our squad and gives me some really interesting options in a strong midfield.”

Hodge himself said of his loan move: “I can’t wait to come here, start playing, and hopefully get as many minutes as possible.

“I hope I can help the team – I give everything, every time I’m playing. I can’t wait to get started, hopefully this weekend.”