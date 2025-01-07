Mark Sexton set for move to Ulster as Connacht confirm his departure

CONNACHT HAVE CONFIRMED that attack coach Mark Sexton will leave the province at the end of this season.

The western province announced that Sexton has decided to leave “to take up a new opportunity” and The 42 understands that he is set to join Ulster next season.

Advertisement

Sexton previously worked under Ulster head coach Richie Murphy with the Ireland U20s.

Sexton joined Connacht’s senior coaching staff in 2023 when he was appointed as assistant attack coach, with head coach Pete Wilkins retaining overall responsibility for the province’s attack. Sexton had been working as an elite player development officer in Connacht’s academy system.

The former St Mary’s College RFC man has taken on overall leadership of the Connacht attack this season but will depart at the end of the campaign.

Sexton spent two seasons as attack coach under Murphy with the Ireland U20s, helping them to two Grand Slams and a World Cup final.

The younger brother of former Ireland out-half Johnny, Sexton looks set to continue his career in Ulster next season, although the northern province have not officially confirmed the move yet.

“We can confirm attack coach Mark Sexton has decided to finish his time with the club at the end of the season, to take up a new opportunity,” reads a statement from Connacht.

“We’d like to thank Mark for all his contributions to Connacht, and wish him well for the future. Here’s to a strong end to the season.”