Mark Sexton making the most of latest step on coaching journey

ACROSS THE SIX Nations window, the Ireland U20s have held a couple of training sessions alongside Andy Farrell’s senior squad at the IRFU’s high performance centre in Abbotstown.

For Richie Murphy’s young players, it’s provided a taste of the standards required at senior international level, while also offering a chance to pick a few brains and build their own rugby knowledge.

It’s proved beneficial for the Ireland U20s coaching ticket, too. Mark Sexton, 34, is still in the early days of a coaching career that he hopes will eventually lead him to a head coach position.

As backs and skills coach for the Ireland U20s, he was keen to get full value from those in-house sessions alongside the Ireland Test squad.

“Absolutely, watching the coaches, how they operate, how they give instructions, every opportunity you get around these senior coaches you have to take snippets from them,” Sexton says.

“Ireland are one of the best teams in the world, so if you’re not taking information from them you’re not going to progress as quickly as you should.

I think the little details (stood out), the technical detail they give for both attack and defence, and how they give the messages is another strong thing you look at.”

Sexton – younger brother of Ireland captain Johnny – has already experienced a healthy mix of different coaching environments. The former St Mary’s centre joined Connacht as an Elite Player Development Officer last summer, having previously worked with Mary’s [both school and club] and the Leinster U19s.

He joined the Ireland U20s coaching team ahead of the Six Nations and has watched the group quickly form a strong bond, Murphy’s team the only side who remain unbeaten ahead of the final two rounds of fixtures.

Sexton chats to Ireland attack coach Mike Catt. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

A group that don’t pack the same power and size as some of their opponents have managed to punch above their weight, outplaying rather than outmuscling the opposition, and are braced for another physical challenge when they travel to play England on Saturday.

“I suppose we do a lot of unit skill sessions, so you would see the forwards and backs, and we would pay particular interest to our skills in general sessions,” Sexton continues.

“You’d have equal time with backs and forwards. In our training sessions we’d put particular focus on the core skills of the game, not just catch-pass, but tackle entry, carries, kicking, all of those closed skills.

I think we’re always looking to get better at every area of the game. Teams that have gone before, and the teams that go after will always pay particular attention to the fundamentals of the game. I don’t know if it’s something we’ve put extra focus into because I’m sure every coach who has gone before has done the exact same.”

Like Farrell’s senior side, the U20s are encouraged to back themselves on the pitch, with a major focus placed on playing what you see and trusting the decision-making that comes with that.

So far, Ireland have looked comfortable in that system, sticking eight tries on Wales and grinding out a rare hard-earned win in France before a five-try win over Italy last time out. With two games to play, Ireland top the table by three points and remain the team to catch.

They’ve been given free reign for the whole competition so far, that if it’s on you have to go and try to get the space. If it’s in our own 10 metres and there is space to attack, we go for the space. If it’s the right decision then we’ll back our players, the outcome is irrelevant.”

England have enjoyed a more mixed campaign, hammering Scotland and Wales either side of a 6-0 defeat in Italy – their first ever loss to the Azzurri in the U20 Six Nations.

“England had loads of chances and didn’t take them, but also Italy made it very, very difficult for them,” Sexton says.

“Italy are a really good side and Italy at home, on a slow pitch, went after their set-piece, their scrum, and as we saw against us their scrum was quite dominant as well.

“At any level, England away is an unbelievable challenge. You look at the U20s side, beating Scotland and Wales comprehensively at home, it’s going to be a huge challenge.

“You could say it about a lot of teams, if they get on the front foot they’re going to cause you trouble, but especially England.

“Their wingers are incredibly big and fast, as is their 15 (Henry Arundell) who has been playing a bit for London Irish, he’s one of their standout players. If you stand up to them, like any other match, you win the gainline, you slow down the ruck ball and it becomes an even contest.”

