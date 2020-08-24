This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 24 August, 2020
Mark Sykes’ switch to Republic of Ireland a ‘massive disappointment’

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has named his first squad ahead of the Nations League games against Romania and Norway.

By Press Association Monday 24 Aug 2020, 1:18 PM
51 minutes ago 3,187 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5184442
Ian Baraclough’s first Northern Ireland squad will not include Oxford midfielder Mark Sykes.
Image: Gareth Copley/PA
NORTHERN IRELAND BOSS Ian Baraclough has admitted Oxford midfielder Mark Sykes’ decision not to play for the country was “a massive disappointment”.

Baraclough, who replaced Michael O’Neill in the role in June, has named his first senior squad for next month’s Nations League games against Romania and Norway.

Sykes, 23, has represented Northern Ireland at various age groups and played under Baraclough for their U21s, but has not appeared for the senior side and has switched his allegiance to the Republic of Ireland instead.

“It’s one of massive disappointment for me and everyone within the Association,” said Baraclough, when asked for his reaction.

“Mark’s a player we’ve worked long and hard with, not just me but coaches and managers before that, and he’s one we expected to carry on in his pathway.

“It’s disappointing to find out over the weekend that he wants to be considered for the Republic.”

Baraclough has named a 26-man squad for his first game in charge in Bucharest on 4 September and against Norway at Windsor Park on 7 September.

Sykes’ Oxford team-mate Joel Cooper will fill the void after receiving his first senior call-up.

“The player (Sykes) rang me,” Baraclough said. “Respect to him for picking up the phone, but it was disappointing to hear from him.

“Subsequently there were many phone calls over the weekend to try and encourage him to think more about his decision, but we think his mind is made up, so we have to move on.

“I think I said a few weeks ago, I want players who want to play for Northern Ireland and are fully committed, 100%, and that’s what we’re going to focus on.”

Following their two Nations League games, Northern Ireland face Bosnia and Herzegovina in their crunch European Championship qualifying play-off semi-final in October.

