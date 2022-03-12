Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Saturday 12 March 2022
Travers impresses again as Bournemouth secure crucial win over Rooney's Derby

A round-up of the action in the English Football League.

By The42 Team Saturday 12 Mar 2022, 5:29 PM
File photo of Mark Travers.
Image: PA
Image: PA

MARK TRAVERS KEPT A 13th clean sheet of the Championship season as Bournemouth beat Wayne Rooney’s Derby County 2-0. 

Festy Ebosele and Jason Knight were second-half substitutes for Derby. 

Goals in either half from Dominic Solanke and Jamal Lowe secured Bournemouth a win that takes them back to the automatic promotion places, now two points clear of Huddersfield with three games in hand. They are fully 12 points behind leaders Fulham, who needed a late Harry Wilson goal to earn a 1-1 draw away to Barnsley. 

Blackburn Rovers are fourth but sank to another defeat, losing in last-gasp fashion to Bristol City. Darragh Lenihan played the full game for Rovers with former Drogheda defender James Brown, who recently signed a lengthy contract at Ewood Park, an unused substitute. 

Sheffield United blew the chance to overtake Rovers as they collapsed to a 4-1 loss away to Coventry. Irish international Conor Hourihane set up Sander Berge’s opening goal, but Coventry were level by half-time and then a three-goal blitz in 15 second-half minutes condemned the Blades to defeat. 

Aaron Connolly started for Middlesbrough but failed to help his side find a goal in a 0-0 draw with Millwall, and that scoreline was replicated in the games between Cardiff and Preston along with Birmingham and Hull. 

Peterborough remain bottom after a 2-2 draw with Stoke, one and two points behind Derby and Barnsley. Reading are four points clear of safety having been hammered 4-0 by Nottingham Forest this afternoon. 

Blackpool, meanwhile, beat Swansea 1-0. 

In League One, the spoils were shared in the meeting of second and third, as MK Dons hauled themselves level in a 1-1 draw with Wigan. Troy Parrott, Conor Coventry and Warren O’Hora all started for MK Dons, while Will Keane started for Wigan with James McClean suspended and Jamie McGrath among the substitutes. Dons remain third and level on points with Wigan, though the Latics have three games in hand. 

Leaders Rotherham were held to a 0-0 draw by Wycombe. 

Elsewhere it was a nightmare day for Wes Hoolahan, as his Cambridge side were battered 6-0 by Sheffield Wednesday. 

Gavin Bazunu kept a clean sheet for Portsmouth, in a 0-0 draw with Ipswich. 

Championship results 

  • Barnsley 1-1 Fulham 
  • Bournemouth 2-0 Derby 
  • Birmingham 0-0 Hull 
  • Blackburn 0-1 Bristol City 
  • Blackpool 1-0 Swansea
  • Cardiff 0-0 Preston 
  • Coventry 4-1 Sheffield United 
  • Millwall 0-0 Middlesbrough 
  • Nottingham Forest 4-0 Reading 
  • Peterborough 2-2 Stoke City 

League One results 

  • Accrington 2-1 Charlton 
  • AFC Wimbledon 0-2 Lincoln City 
  • Bolton 0-1 Plymouth 
  • Burton Albion 3-2 Fleetwood 
  • Doncaster 0-1 Gillingham 
  • Ipswich 0-0 Portsmouth
  • MK Dons 1-1 Wigan
  • Morecambe 1-3 Cheltenham 
  • Sheffield Wednesday 6-0 Cambridge 
  • Shrewsbury 1-2 Oxford 
  • Sunderland 2-0 Crewe 
  • Wycombe 0-0 Rotherham 

