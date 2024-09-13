Advertisement
Mark Travers to start in goal for Bournemouth against Chelsea

The on-loan Kepa Arrizabalaga is ineligible to face his parent club.
4.08pm, 13 Sep 2024
MARK TRAVERS WILL start for Bournemouth against Chelsea on Saturday, his manager Andoni Iraola has said.

The on-loan Kepa Arrizabalaga is ineligible to face Chelsea, his parent club, so the Ireland international will make his first competitive appearance for Bournemouth this season.

“We knew it before he (Kepa) came to the club,” Iraola said.

“They are the rules – he cannot play. Mark will start tomorrow and he has been very good when he has had the chance. I’m confident that he will do well.”

Travers, 25, last played in goal for the Cherries in the Premier League against Brentford last May.

He has made 19 Premier League appearances in all, and was on the bench for Ireland’s recent Nations League games against England and Greece.

Author
Ronan Early
