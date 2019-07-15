This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 15 July, 2019
Maynooth's Mark Travers signs fresh long-term contract with Bournemouth

The 20-year-old goalkeeper made his Premier League debut last season.

By Sean Farrell Monday 15 Jul 2019, 7:46 PM
Travers speaking to press in March during a senior Ireland squad training camp.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

IRELAND UNDER 21 international goalkeeper Mark Travers has been rewarded with a new ‘long-term’ contract with Bournemouth, the club announced today.

The Maynooth native and product of Cherry Orchard made his Premier League debut late last season, helping his side keep a clean sheet against Tottenham Hotspur weeks before his 20th birthday.

“It was a great end to last season and to now get this deal sorted,” Travers said from Bournemouth’s La Manga training camp, “it will really help me push on and into the new season.

“As soon as the offer was there I was really keen to sign and commit my future to the club.

“The manager and backroom staff have been brilliant with me. I’ve developed as both a person and player during my time with the club and I’m excited for what the future holds.”

