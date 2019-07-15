Maynooth's Mark Travers signs fresh long-term contract with Bournemouth

IRELAND UNDER 21 international goalkeeper Mark Travers has been rewarded with a new ‘long-term’ contract with Bournemouth, the club announced today.

The Maynooth native and product of Cherry Orchard made his Premier League debut late last season, helping his side keep a clean sheet against Tottenham Hotspur weeks before his 20th birthday.

“It was a great end to last season and to now get this deal sorted,” Travers said from Bournemouth’s La Manga training camp, “it will really help me push on and into the new season.

“As soon as the offer was there I was really keen to sign and commit my future to the club.

“The manager and backroom staff have been brilliant with me. I’ve developed as both a person and player during my time with the club and I’m excited for what the future holds.”

