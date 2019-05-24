This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
20-year-old Bournemouth keeper ruled out of Ireland's upcoming Euro qualifiers

Kildare’s Mark Travers has sustained ‘a displaced fracture of his thumb’.

By Emma Duffy Friday 24 May 2019, 11:17 AM
1 hour ago 2,483 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4649854
Ruled out: Mark Travers in training earlier this week.
Ruled out: Mark Travers in training earlier this week.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IN-FORM KILDARE GOALKEEPER Mark Travers has been ruled out of Ireland’s upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers through injury.

Travers, who turned 20 last week, was called up as as one of Mick McCarthy’s options between the posts after his impressive Premier League debut for Bournemouth. 

But after sustaining a hand injury during the Boys in Green’s training camp in Portugal, undergoing medical treatment and having an x-ray, the youngster has left the squad.

“It was decided that the AFC Bournemouth player should be released in order to let it heal,” a statement from the FAI reads, leaving McCarthy with number one Darren Randolph and Sean McDermott of Kristiansund BK ahead of the upcoming double-header.

travers Source: Mark Travers Twitter.

“It is an injury that Alan Kelly [goalkeeping coach] and the Doc [Alan Byrne] has never seen… he’s got a displaced fracture of his thumb,” the manager told FAI TV.

“It’s really sad for us because he’s a great lad to have around the place and a good goalkeeper, but he’s got to go back and get it repaired if he wants to be ready for the start of the [Premier League] season.”

Ireland face Denmark in Copenhagen on 7 June, before welcoming Gibraltar to the Aviva Stadium three days later following back-to-back wins over the latter and Georgia in March. 

Gavan Casey is joined by Ryan Bailey and Andy Dunne to look ahead to Saturday’s Pro14 final, look at whether Joey Carbery’s move has paid off and Jack Conan talks about how his body is holding up.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

