20-year-old Bournemouth keeper ruled out of Ireland's upcoming Euro qualifiers

IN-FORM KILDARE GOALKEEPER Mark Travers has been ruled out of Ireland’s upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers through injury.

Travers, who turned 20 last week, was called up as as one of Mick McCarthy’s options between the posts after his impressive Premier League debut for Bournemouth.

But after sustaining a hand injury during the Boys in Green’s training camp in Portugal, undergoing medical treatment and having an x-ray, the youngster has left the squad.

“It was decided that the AFC Bournemouth player should be released in order to let it heal,” a statement from the FAI reads, leaving McCarthy with number one Darren Randolph and Sean McDermott of Kristiansund BK ahead of the upcoming double-header.

Source: Mark Travers Twitter.

“It is an injury that Alan Kelly [goalkeeping coach] and the Doc [Alan Byrne] has never seen… he’s got a displaced fracture of his thumb,” the manager told FAI TV.

“It’s really sad for us because he’s a great lad to have around the place and a good goalkeeper, but he’s got to go back and get it repaired if he wants to be ready for the start of the [Premier League] season.”

Ireland face Denmark in Copenhagen on 7 June, before welcoming Gibraltar to the Aviva Stadium three days later following back-to-back wins over the latter and Georgia in March.

Gavan Casey is joined by Ryan Bailey and Andy Dunne to look ahead to Saturday’s Pro14 final, look at whether Joey Carbery’s move has paid off and Jack Conan talks about how his body is holding up.:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: