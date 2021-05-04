BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 4 May 2021
Advertisement

Irish goalkeeper Mark Travers scores last-minute equaliser and saves two penalties amid cup triumph

Ireland U21 international Gavin Kilkenny was also on target as Bournemouth beat Eastleigh.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 4 May 2021, 9:53 PM
48 minutes ago 4,723 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5428448
AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers (file pic).
Image: PA
AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers (file pic).
AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers (file pic).
Image: PA

IRISH GOALKEEPER Mark Travers starred at both ends this evening, as Bournemouth U21s beat Eastleigh on penalties to lift the Hampshire Senior Cup at Snows Stadium.

After Eastleigh went ahead, Irish U21 international Gavin Kilkenny equalised with a free kick from 25 yards out just after the half-hour mark.

Then, shortly before half-time, the 21-year-old Maynooth native made his first crucial contribution, saving a penalty to keep the game level.

Eastleigh did re-take the lead just after the break and looked set to see out the win.

Yet in the dying seconds, Travers went up for a corner in desperation and dramatically headed home.

The young goalkeeper’s heroics did not end there, as he saved another penalty in the shootout.

Kilkenny was among the scorers from the spot, as the Cherries triumphed 5-3.

It has been a somewhat frustrating season for Travers overall. He has played just twice for Bournemouth’s first-team, while an encouraging loan spell at Swindon was cut short, after an injury to first-choice stopper Asmir Begovic.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Travers also made his competitive debut for Ireland against Serbia in March, but was dropped and replaced by Gavin Bazunu in subsequent qualifiers after some costly errors.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie