Irish goalkeeper Mark Travers scores last-minute equaliser and saves two penalties amid cup triumph

IRISH GOALKEEPER Mark Travers starred at both ends this evening, as Bournemouth U21s beat Eastleigh on penalties to lift the Hampshire Senior Cup at Snows Stadium.

After Eastleigh went ahead, Irish U21 international Gavin Kilkenny equalised with a free kick from 25 yards out just after the half-hour mark.

Then, shortly before half-time, the 21-year-old Maynooth native made his first crucial contribution, saving a penalty to keep the game level.

Eastleigh did re-take the lead just after the break and looked set to see out the win.

Yet in the dying seconds, Travers went up for a corner in desperation and dramatically headed home.

The young goalkeeper’s heroics did not end there, as he saved another penalty in the shootout.

Kilkenny was among the scorers from the spot, as the Cherries triumphed 5-3.

It has been a somewhat frustrating season for Travers overall. He has played just twice for Bournemouth’s first-team, while an encouraging loan spell at Swindon was cut short, after an injury to first-choice stopper Asmir Begovic.

Travers also made his competitive debut for Ireland against Serbia in March, but was dropped and replaced by Gavin Bazunu in subsequent qualifiers after some costly errors.