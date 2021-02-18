'The best of the best' - Limerick GAA pay tribute to key behind-the-scenes figure in All-Ireland wins

LIMERICK GAA HAS paid tribute to one of its long-serving backroom team members, physiotherapist Mark Van Drumpt, who died today after an illness.

The Dutch native worked with Limerick inter-county teams for over 15 years and was a key behind-the-scenes figure for both the senior football and hurling sides, helping the latter to All-Ireland glory.

Van Drumpt was initially involved with the footballers, acting as lead physio for three Munster senior football finals and two league deciders.

He then joined the Treaty’s hurlers in the same role, involved under the watchful eye John Kiely for two All-Ireland wins, two league titles and three Munster championship crowns.

Van Drumpt also assisted with underage teams, helping players achieve two All-Ireland and three Munster U21 hurling victories, four minor Munster title victories and two All-Ireland hurling final appearances at that same age grade.

Limerick GAA paid tribute with a statement today: “Mark’s contribution to Limerick GAA will long be remembered by all who he worked with, and all involved with Limerick GAA express their sympathy to his wife Leonie, daughter Paris and extended family.”

With sadness in our hearts everyone involved in Limerick GAA pay tribute to the work that Mark Van Drumpt did for Limerick GAA.



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.



Kiely, county board chairman John Cregan and secretary Mike O’Riordan led the tributes.

“He was a legend in our group — there are no two ways about it. He was great company,” Kiely told the Limerick Leader. “He was an incredible character. We are very saddened by his passing.

“He was an ever-present presence on the sideline for all our matches and training sessions.

He was an expert in his field, a fount of knowledge with gifted hands. He was just a top-class physiotherapist. We would trust his opinion very, very much indeed.”

“Mark took great personal interest in each hurler and footballer and always went above and beyond the call of duty to ensure every player was fit for match day,” Cregan added.

“He was a larger than life character and we are all deeply saddened at his passing.”

And O’Riordan noted: “He was an unbelievable individual who gave sterling service to Limerick GAA. He was not only one of the best physios in his field but he was also a very good friend to everybody involved and had a great relationship with everybody.

“He was held in high regard by all and was an absolute credit to his profession. Mark was the best of the best.”

