Cork will be without first-choice goalkeeper for 2020 campaign

THE CORK SENIOR footballers must plan without their regular goalkeeper Mark White for the coming season.

The 21-year-old will not be involved as he is going to America next year.

Clonakilty club man White had emerged strongly as the first-choice netminder under manager Ronan McCarthy for the past two seasons, making his senior championship debut in May 2018 against Tipperary.

Micheál Martin was the back-up to White in 2019 and played in the Super 8s game in August against Roscommon. His current focus is with his club Nemo Rangers, the recently crowned Munster champions that will take on All-Ireland kingpins Corofin at the semi-final stage on 4 January in Ennis.

Cork begin their campaign with a McGrath Cup game on 29 December against Kerry, who will be largely made of up of U20 players, in Austin Stack Park in Tralee.

New players in the Cork setup will get a further chance to impress in the Munster pre-season fare against Tipperary on 2 January.

