This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 27 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Defending World Snooker champion Williams refuses to blame health scare after crashing out of tournament

The Welshman’s exit was the second shock of the day following Mark Selby’s defeat.

By AFP Saturday 27 Apr 2019, 11:02 PM
49 minutes ago 1,026 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4609740
Mark Williams in action at the World Snooker Championship.
Image: Dave Howarth
Mark Williams in action at the World Snooker Championship.
Mark Williams in action at the World Snooker Championship.
Image: Dave Howarth

MARK WILLIAMS REFUSED to blame health problems as his defence of the snooker World Championship title ended with a 13-9 defeat by David Gilbert on Saturday.

Welsh cueman Williams, who won a third world title last year, took himself to hospital after complaining of chest pains following Friday’s opening session in this second-round match at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre. 

Williams was 5-3 behind at the end of the first session and he said he knew from then on that he was heading for defeat. 

“He was the best player,” Williams told Eurosport. “I played how I feel, absolutely terrible. I tried my best but I was 5-3 down and knew from then I wouldn’t win. I tried my best and won nine frames.”

Gilbert, who had never previously gone beyond the second round, now faces either Barry Hawkins or Kyren Wilson in the quarter-finals.

“I’m delighted to beat the world champion, I played really well,” said Gilbert.

Earlier, Williams’ fellow three-time world champion Mark Selby suffered a surprise 13-10 defeat by Gary Wilson.

Selby, world champion in 2014, 2016 and 2017, is ranked 30 places above Wilson.

But that did not stop former taxi driver Wilson.

“Gary played well and deserved to win,” Selby told the BBC. “I felt I missed the boat yesterday (Friday) and the run of the ball in the first two sessions didn’t go my way.

“I’ll have a month-and-a-half off now, go on holiday and forget about the season.”

Wilson, who hailed the win was the “best result of my career”, said: I was close to quitting many times. I always knew deep down I was good enough and could make a living in this game.

“There are times you are literally all over the place, can’t pot a ball and think, ‘What’s the point? I can’t even play.’ It’s a strange game,” he added.

But there were no more shocks for James Cahill after the amateur caused the greatest upset in Crucible history by beating five-times world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan in the first round.  

Cahill went close to another giant-killing before going down 13-12 to Scotland’s Stephen Maguire in the second round. 

“It’s swings and roundabouts. I was in a bit of a flow, but then the interval came and sort of took it away from me,” Cahill said.

“It was a good game and I wish him (Maguire) all the best.”

- © AFP 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie