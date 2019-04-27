Defending World Snooker champion Williams refuses to blame health scare after crashing out of tournament

MARK WILLIAMS REFUSED to blame health problems as his defence of the snooker World Championship title ended with a 13-9 defeat by David Gilbert on Saturday.

Welsh cueman Williams, who won a third world title last year, took himself to hospital after complaining of chest pains following Friday’s opening session in this second-round match at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre.

Williams was 5-3 behind at the end of the first session and he said he knew from then on that he was heading for defeat.

“He was the best player,” Williams told Eurosport. “I played how I feel, absolutely terrible. I tried my best but I was 5-3 down and knew from then I wouldn’t win. I tried my best and won nine frames.”

Gilbert, who had never previously gone beyond the second round, now faces either Barry Hawkins or Kyren Wilson in the quarter-finals.

“I’m delighted to beat the world champion, I played really well,” said Gilbert.

Earlier, Williams’ fellow three-time world champion Mark Selby suffered a surprise 13-10 defeat by Gary Wilson.

Selby, world champion in 2014, 2016 and 2017, is ranked 30 places above Wilson.

But that did not stop former taxi driver Wilson.

“Gary played well and deserved to win,” Selby told the BBC. “I felt I missed the boat yesterday (Friday) and the run of the ball in the first two sessions didn’t go my way.

“I’ll have a month-and-a-half off now, go on holiday and forget about the season.”

Wilson, who hailed the win was the “best result of my career”, said: I was close to quitting many times. I always knew deep down I was good enough and could make a living in this game.

“There are times you are literally all over the place, can’t pot a ball and think, ‘What’s the point? I can’t even play.’ It’s a strange game,” he added.

But there were no more shocks for James Cahill after the amateur caused the greatest upset in Crucible history by beating five-times world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan in the first round.

Cahill went close to another giant-killing before going down 13-12 to Scotland’s Stephen Maguire in the second round.

“It’s swings and roundabouts. I was in a bit of a flow, but then the interval came and sort of took it away from me,” Cahill said.

“It was a good game and I wish him (Maguire) all the best.”

- © AFP 2019

