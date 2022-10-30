The Irish international who quit to become a priest and anti-Apartheid protestor

The following passage is an extract from ‘Rugby’s Greatest Mavericks’ by Luke Upton, which was published on 22 October by Y Lolfa, and can be ordered here.

LIMERICK ON WEDNESDAY 14 January 1970 was a powder keg ready to explode.

The Springboks were in town. And the city was divided.

In the chaos surrounding the ground pre-game, one former Munster favourite and full Irish international had just arrived from England. He was not in Limerick to watch the game and catch up with old friends and teammates, though many would greet him warmly. No, his purpose was to protest the welcoming of a team that he saw as representing an immoral regime. When he played, he was known as Marnie Cunningham, but now he was Father Marnie.

And he wasn’t happy.

Cunningham would tell an Irish Times journalist part of the reason for his anger: “I have a friend in South Africa who is as good as any man on this Springboks team, but he cannot even watch a match there now because he is ‘Coloured’ [the South African term for someone of mixed ethnicity]. I would love to watch the match, but I cannot support racialism.”

