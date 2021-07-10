Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Saturday 10 July 2021
Lions lose Itoje and Russell for Sharks game, Aki added to replacements

Courtney Lawes will start in place of his England teammate Itoje.

By Ciarán Kennedy Saturday 10 Jul 2021, 3:38 PM
19 minutes ago 1,081 Views 0 Comments
MARO ITOJE AND Finn Russell have both been ruled out of the British and Irish Lions’ meeting with the Sharks this evening.

Itoje, who had been named to start in the second row, misses out due to a mild gastric bug and is replaced in the team by England teammate Courtney Lawes, with Adam Beard coming on to the bench.

Scotland out-half Russell had been named on the bench but will play no part due to an Achilles injury, with Bundee Aki stepping in to provide back cover.

This evening’s game against the Sharks [KO 5pm] in Pretoria is the second meeting between the two teams in the space of four days, with Warren Gatland’s team hammering the South African side 54-7 on Wednesday.

The Lions had originally been due to play the Bulls today, but an outbreak of Covid in the Bulls camp forced them to pull out of the fixture.

Lions (v Sharks)

15. Liam Williams (Scarlets, Wales) #833

14. Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, England) #816

13. Elliot Daly (Saracens, England) #822

12. Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby, Scotland) #844

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Worcester Warriors, Scotland) #841

10. Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints, Wales) #821

9. Gareth Davies (Scarlets, Wales) #850

1. Rory Sutherland (Worcester Warriors, Scotland) #840

2. Jamie George – captain (Saracens, England) #819

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) #818 

4. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, England) #826  

5. Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, England) #845

6. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby, Ireland) #838

7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland) #847

8. Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) #839

Replacements:

16. Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales) #829

17. Wyn Jones (Scarlets, Wales) #842

18. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, England) #814

19. Adam Beard (Ospreys, Wales) #852

20. Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, England) #849 

21. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, England) #853

22. Conor Murray (Munster Rugby, Ireland) #790

23. Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby, Ireland) #837 


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss whether or not the Lions’ tour of South Africa should really be going ahead, the new faces in Andy Farrell’s Ireland team, and Luke Carty’s return in stars and stripes.

