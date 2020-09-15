This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 15 September 2020
Advertisement

'You can't ignore the threat' - Maro Itoje in fine form for Leinster showdown

The England second row will be a key man as Sarries look to cause an upset in Dublin.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 15 Sep 2020, 6:30 AM
8 minutes ago 38 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5204471

WHEN RUGBY WAS put on hold back in March, Maro Itoje had been in some of the best form of his career.

Building on a superb 2019 World Cup with England, the 25-year-old shone for Saracens and was a dominant figure in the 2020 Six Nations before it was cut short by Covid-19.

It must have been frustrating for Itoje to pause things when he was stringing together such impactful performances but it doesn’t look like lockdown has slowed the towering lock down very much.

will-skelton-and-maro-itoje-with-jonathan-sexton Maro Itoje carries into Johnny Sexton's tackle last year. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The Saracens second row has been excellent in his four starts for the club since the 2019/20 Premiership season restarted, picking up where he left off with intelligent, influential, and destructive performances.

While Saracens’ form has been up-and-down like the rest of the English clubs as they rotate to manage midweek games, Itoje has been impressive and he will be pivotal if the defending European champions are to cause an upset in Dublin this weekend.

Their Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Leinster promises to be riveting, all the more so because Saracens are the last team to have beaten the Irish province – all the way back in last season’s European decider in Newcastle in May 2019.

While Mark McCall’s men have lost a host of good players since that tie and are now without the suspended Owen Farrell, they still have plenty of strengths – chief destroyer Itoje among them.

“He’s very good, isn’t he?” says Leinster assistant coach Robin McBryde. “He’s very disruptive and that’s an area of the game he prides himself on with regards to getting into the minds of the opposition and being that nuisance.

“You are going to have to be at your best, aren’t you? He certainly keeps you on your guard.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“You can’t ignore the threat that he poses in everything that he does. He is just relentless in his ability to spoil any quality possession from the lineout, he is coming through the back of mauls and putting pressure on scrum-halves.

“At the breakdown, he’s pulling and tugging. Again, he’s one of those players you can’t ignore.

“You’ve got to make players aware, but even that is sometimes not enough because he’s so good at what he does. He’s one of their big players and definitely someone we have to keep as quiet as we can.”

johnny-sexton-dejected-after-the-game Leinster were left dejected against Saracens last season. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

McBryde underlined again that Leinster must improve their lineout performance after several failings there in last weekend’s Guinness Pro14 final win over Ulster, with Itoje only too keen to take advantage of anything similar on Saturday.

The England international was excellent when Saracens beat Leinster in last season’s final, with Itoje starting at blindside flanker and completing 26 tackles in a huge defensive display at St James’ Park.

Itoje will almost certainly be in the second row for Saracens this time around, but the pain of that final defeat still lingers for Leinster.

“It’s a warning and a motivation,” says McBryde, who wasn’t with Leinster last season. “You want to right the wrongs of the past but it’s also a warning that you’re up against a quality team, a team that’s used to winning away from home, a team that’s used to winning big championships, with big-game players who are vastly-experienced and are very well-coached.

“If anything, it’s putting us on our guard a little bit more. We know that last Saturday [against Ulser] we didn’t get certain areas right, the lineout in particular, so we’re going to have to improve on that performance. It’s a step up.”

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie