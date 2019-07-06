This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 6 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Marking Messi with diarrhoea 'very complicated', says Brazil defender Marquinhos

The defender received treatment for vomiting and diarrhoea on the day of Brazil’s win over Argentina.

By The42 Team Saturday 6 Jul 2019, 4:29 PM
59 minutes ago 3,000 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4713495
Brazil defender Marquinhos with Argentina's Lionel Messi.
Brazil defender Marquinhos with Argentina's Lionel Messi.
Brazil defender Marquinhos with Argentina's Lionel Messi.

MARQUINHOS REVEALED HE suffered from diarrhoea and vomiting before rising to the “very complicated” challenge of marking Lionel Messi in Brazil’s Copa America semi-final victory over Argentina.

The PSG defender lasted 64 minutes of the match in Belo Horizonte despite being hit with a virus and, by the time Miranda replaced him, the Selecao were 1-0 up courtesy of Gabriel Jesus’ first-half opener.

Roberto Firmino doubled Brazil’s lead seven minutes after Marquinhos’ departure and head coach Tite saw his back four restrict Argentina’s front three of Lautaro Martinez, Sergio Aguero and Messi – although the latter two hit crossbar and post respectively.

Marquinhos hailed Messi’s performance as “inspired” but conceded keeping tabs on the Barcelona talisman was a struggle.

“It was not easy, no,” he told reporters. “He was on inspired [form that] night. Not only him, as the Argentine team made a great game.

“It was very difficult, but I think the team managed to cancel out the attacks of Argentina well.

Brazil Soccer Copa America Argentina Messi's Argentina exited the Copa America against Brazil in the semi-finals. Source: AP/PA Images

“The ones we could not [cancel out] had some lucky chances, with balls hitting the post and Alisson made some great saves. That makes a strong and solid team.”

Marquinhos said he received treatment at the stadium medical facility after the game, which saw Brazil progress to the Copa America final for the first time since 2007.

Brazil will play Peru in Sunday’s final and the centre-back will hope he can stay fit and healthy as his team-mates aim to lift the trophy for the ninth time.

Describing his illness, Marquinhos added: “On the day of the game, I ended up [suffering from] a virus and I spent the day at the hotel.

“[It was] very complicated. [I had] diarrhoea and vomiting, I still managed to play a little, but with the effort it got worse [during the] game.”

“After the game, it ended up getting worse too. I had a fever and I ended up having to go to the stadium infirmary. But I managed to get an injection and I feel better.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie