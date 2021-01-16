AVB's Marseille beaten at home by Nimes and remain 8 points off Ligue 1 pace

FLORIAN THAUVIN MISSED a penalty as Marseille’s hopes of staying in the Ligue 1 title race were dealt another blow in a shock 2-1 home defeat by struggling Nimes on.

France World Cup winner Thauvin sent a woeful spot-kick wide in the first half and Swedish winger Niclas Eliasson then converted twice from close range after the break to give the away side an unassailable lead behind closed doors at the Velodrome.

Argentine forward Dario Benedetto pulled one back late on for Andre Villas-Boas’s side but this result left them with just one win in six Ligue 1 games.

Beaten narrowly by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions Trophy in midweek, Marseille are sixth in the league, now eight points behind leaders Lyon, albeit still with a game in hand.

“We risk losing touch with the teams at the top, who are more consistent than us,” said Villas-Boas.

“We were very bad and we paid an expensive price for it. We can’t go from playing well against Paris to a miserable match like today.”

Nimes move off the foot of the table after their first win in nine, but they remain in the bottom three.

Lyon are at home to Metz tomorrow, but Paris Saint-Germain — a point off the top in second — can move provisionally top if they beat Angers this evening.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

PSG are without their new coach Mauricio Pochettino, who is isolating after it was revealed on Friday that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile relegation-threatened Lorient’s home game against fellow strugglers Dijon has been postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak in the Brittany side.

© – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!