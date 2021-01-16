BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Saturday 16 January 2021
Advertisement

AVB's Marseille beaten at home by Nimes and remain 8 points off Ligue 1 pace

PSG can move top this evening.

By AFP Saturday 16 Jan 2021, 8:22 PM
49 minutes ago 498 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5327362
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

FLORIAN THAUVIN MISSED a penalty as Marseille’s hopes of staying in the Ligue 1 title race were dealt another blow in a shock 2-1 home defeat by struggling Nimes on.

France World Cup winner Thauvin sent a woeful spot-kick wide in the first half and Swedish winger Niclas Eliasson then converted twice from close range after the break to give the away side an unassailable lead behind closed doors at the Velodrome.

Argentine forward Dario Benedetto pulled one back late on for Andre Villas-Boas’s side but this result left them with just one win in six Ligue 1 games.

Beaten narrowly by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions Trophy in midweek, Marseille are sixth in the league, now eight points behind leaders Lyon, albeit still with a game in hand.

“We risk losing touch with the teams at the top, who are more consistent than us,” said Villas-Boas.

“We were very bad and we paid an expensive price for it. We can’t go from playing well against Paris to a miserable match like today.”

Nimes move off the foot of the table after their first win in nine, but they remain in the bottom three.

Lyon are at home to Metz tomorrow, but Paris Saint-Germain — a point off the top in second — can move provisionally top if they beat Angers this evening.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

PSG are without their new coach Mauricio Pochettino, who is isolating after it was revealed on Friday that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile relegation-threatened Lorient’s home game against fellow strugglers Dijon has been postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak in the Brittany side.

© – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie