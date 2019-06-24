Brazil legend Marta gives emotional speech to the next generation after her side bows out

BRAZIL LEGEND MARTA has issued a passionate plea for women to get involved with the game in her home country after her team was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup by hosts France.

Brazil fell behind early in the second half when Valerie Gauvin, who had seen a first half goal disallowed after VAR review, poked the ball in from close range following a Kadidiatou Diani cross.

Thaisa equalised 11 minutes later, to force the game into extra-time.

Amandine Henry broke Brazilian hearts when she swept home a free kick in the second period of extra-time.

It marked Brazil’s second consecutive elimination at the quarter-final stage, but Marta, who holds the record for most goals scored in World Cups, regardless of gender, was defiant in defeat.

“It’s about wanting more,” the 33-year-old forward told Fox Sports.

“It’s training more. It’s taking care of yourself more. It’s about being ready to play 90 plus 30 minutes.

“This is what I ask of the girls.

“Cry in the beginning so you can smile in the end.”

This is amazing. Marta saying to girls “there won’t be Marta, Cristiane, Formiga forever, women’s football depends on you to survive, value it more”. Bringing me the tears. https://t.co/M0kGSj6Cn3 — Deborah (@binhaf) June 23, 2019

