Dublin: 14 °C Monday 24 June, 2019
Brazil legend Marta gives emotional speech to the next generation after her side bows out

The all-time leading scorer in World Cups asked the next generation to step up after her side were eliminated from this year’s tournament.

By The42 Team Monday 24 Jun 2019, 8:47 AM
1 hour ago 1,749 Views No Comments
Brazil legend Marta.
Brazil legend Marta.
Brazil legend Marta.

BRAZIL LEGEND MARTA has issued a passionate plea for women to get involved with the game in her home country after her team was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup by hosts France. 

Brazil fell behind early in the second half when Valerie Gauvin, who had seen a first half goal disallowed after VAR review, poked the ball in from close range following a Kadidiatou Diani cross. 

Thaisa equalised 11 minutes later, to force the game into extra-time. 

Amandine Henry broke Brazilian hearts when she swept home a free kick in the second period of extra-time. 

It marked Brazil’s second consecutive elimination at the quarter-final stage, but Marta, who holds the record for most goals scored in World Cups, regardless of gender, was defiant in defeat. 

“It’s about wanting more,” the 33-year-old forward told Fox Sports. 

“It’s training more. It’s taking care of yourself more. It’s about being ready to play 90 plus 30 minutes. 

“This is what I ask of the girls.

“Cry in the beginning so you can smile in the end.” 

The42 Team

