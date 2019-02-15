This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
United without Martial and Lingard for big clashes as duo out for up to three weeks

The Red Devils will almost certainly face Chelsea and Liverpool without the duo.

By The42 Team Friday 15 Feb 2019, 8:10 PM
37 minutes ago 946 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4496492
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.

ANTHONY MARTIAL AND Jesse Lingard are facing two to three weeks out due to injury, Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

The forwards each suffered injuries in the first half of the 2-0 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Solskjaer believes both could be out for the rest of February, meaning they will miss Monday’s FA Cup clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and the meeting with Premier League leaders Liverpool next Sunday.

Youngster Mason Greenwood is also unlikely to be used as a replacement as he too is injured.

“I think they’ll be out for two to three weeks,” Solskjaer told a news conference when asked about Martial and Lingard.

“Then you’re looking at young players: Mason Greenwood, it’s your time to step in, and he’s injured unfortunately, out for a couple of weeks as well.

“Sometimes that’s how the luck goes, but Mason will get his chance.”

In addition to games against Chelsea and Liverpool, Martial and Lingard could miss Premier League games against Crystal Palace and Southampton on 27 February And 2 March.

They will face a battle to be fit for the return leg of the PSG tie at Parc des Princes on 6 March.

The42 Team

