FAI confirm two candidates in the running for upcoming presidential election

Candidates: Heraghty, left, and McAnaney. Source: INPHO

TWO CANDIDATES WILL contest the election to succeed Donal Conway as the new President of the Football Association of Ireland.

Martin Heraghty, a current member of the FAI board, and Gerry McAnaney, who sits on the FAI National Council, have both been proposed ahead of the Association’s EGM on Saturday 25 January.

Both candidates have a long-standing involvement in domestic football administration and with the FAI in various roles.

Heraghty has been the club chairman of Sligo Rovers since 2016, and is one of the National League’s nominees to the FAI Board where he has served since July 2019.

He previously worked as a civil servant in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

McAnaney, who is a retired member of the Defence Forces, represents Football For All on the FAI National Council, having previously been the Defence Forces representative to the council.

He most recently stood as a candidate in the FAI’s vice-presidential election last July, losing out to Paul Cooke.

