Galway talent Martin McDonagh moves to within two wins of booking Olympic spot

IRISH SUPER-HEAVYWEIGHT MARTIN McDonagh marched on to the last 16 at the Olympic qualifiers in Busto Arsizio, Italy, after a unanimous-decision victory over Turkish opponent Yusef Acik.

The 21-year-old stylishly led the dance from pillar to post on all five judges’ scorecards, moving to within two fights of booking his seat to Paris.

Originally from Galway and training out of Crumlin Boxing Club, McDonagh began to box competitively only as recently as 2021. He won national U22, Intermediate and Elite titles last year — taking top honours at the latter two championships within the space of a fortnight in October/November.

By contrast, opponent Acik had 15 years’ experience in the amateur ring and previously competed in the prestigious and ostensibly professional World Series of Boxing tournament.

But the Turk proved no match for the man from Tuam, who edged closer to achieving his Olympic dream well ahead of schedule.

Like the rest of his Irish teammates in Italy, a quarter-final victory will be enough for McDonagh to secure Olympic qualification.

However, he faces a stiff test in the last 16 on Saturday in the shape of Danis Latypov, the Russian-born Tokyo Olympian who represents Bahrain at international level.

McDonagh, who now has two victories in Italy, was the only Irish boxer in action on Wednesday. The same will be true of Tokyo bronze medallist Aidan Walsh on Thursday, when he faces fellow 2021 Olympian Wanderson de Oliveira of Brazil in the round of 32 at light-middleweight (71kg).

Gráinne Walsh, Kelyn Cassidy, Daina Moorehouse and Jude Gallagher, all of whom won their opening bouts at the E-Work Arena, return to action in their respective last-32 bouts on Friday.

Ireland have already qualified five boxers for Paris — Kellie Harrington, Michaela Walsh, Aoife O’Rourke, Dean Clancy and Jack Marley — and their stated aim is to punch three more tickets to the Games at this week’s ‘World’ qualifier.

However, for any Irish boxer who loses this week, including flyweight Seán Mari and bantamweight Jenny Lehane who fell at the first hurdle, there will be a final chance to qualify at a separate World event in Bangkok, Thailand, in May.