Offaly to seek new manager as Martin Murphy steps away

Offaly have begun the hunt for a new manager after Martin Murphy announced he will step away from the role.

The former Portarlington boss came on board as a selector for 2023 alongside Liam Kearns, until the Kerry native’s sudden passing in March.

Advertisement

Murphy was asked to take on the post and he guided them to an emotional victory over Meath, following an opening-round win against Longford, before coming up just short of a Leinster final in an extra-time loss to Louth.

They were knocked out of the Tailteann Cup by Wexford at the preliminary quarter-final stage.

In a statement to Midlands 103, Murphy outlined that he had met with County Board chairman Michael Duignan but couldn’t commit to another year for personal reasons.

“The chairman asked if I was interested in remaining in the position for 2024. I explained to him that I felt extremely privileged and proud to have been allowed to manage my own county,” read Murphy’s statement.

“Unfortunately, due to circumstances outside of my control, I am not in a position to be able to give the necessary 100% commitment required to manage the team, and I will not be remaining on as the manager for 2024.”

Duignan praised Murphy for stepping up to the mark at a very difficult time and guiding Offaly to its best Leinster campaign in years.

The process to appoint a new manager is underway, Offaly GAA added.