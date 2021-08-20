Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 20 August 2021
Arsenal complete permanent Martin Odegaard signing

The Norwegian spent part of last season on loan with the Gunners.

By Press Association Friday 20 Aug 2021
ARSENAL HAVE COMPLETED the permanent signing of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid.

The Norway international spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates Stadium, scoring two goals in 20 appearances for the north London club.

And he has secured a return to the Premier League club after signing a five-year deal.

Asked what he would add to his squad, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: “A lot of things that he brought last season, he made us better, we needed more options and alternatives for creativity.

“He is still a really young man but he has huge experiences in clubs already and has unique talents for the way we want to play so I am really pleased the club have made the effort.”

The 22-year-old becomes the Gunners’ fourth summer signing after the arrivals Ben White, Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Arteta confirmed the club are close to completing another deal, with Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale having completed a medical.

“There is still some paperwork but his medical is done, still a few things to sort with Sheffield,” Arteta added.

Odegaard joined Madrid as a 16-year-old in January 2015 from Stromsgodset in his homeland and later spent two seasons on loan at Heerenveen, before temporary stints with Vitesse Arnhem, Real Sociedad and Arsenal.

He will not be available for the Gunners’ Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday as Arteta’s side look to bounce back from the opening day defeat to Brentford.

