'I knew this was going to be difficult' - Martin O'Neill disappointed as Forest's promotion hopes fade

NOTTINGHAM FOREST BOSS Martin O’Neill expressed his disappointment after seeing his side lose 3-0 to Sheffield Wednesday in a game that dealt a serious blow to the team’s Championship promotion hopes.

Tuesday night’s loss leaves the club 10th in the table, six points off the play-off spots with five games to play, while some rivals have a match in hand.

The game had been scoreless at the break, before Forest imploded, finding themselves 3-0 down after 67 minutes, owing to a Marco Matias brace and a George Boyd strike.

Irish international Keiren Westwood earned a clean sheet for the Owls, while Waterford native Daryl Murphy was a late substitute for Forest.

“It’s pretty disappointing,” O’Neill told the BBC afterwards. “First half we were excellent and could have scored a couple of goals.

“It always comes back to haunt you and then we’ve had a mad five-minute spell in the second half.

“My job here is to change the mentality at this football club and I will do it.

“We’ve hit really tough times at this minute — maybe a realisation of what’s ahead.

“I knew this was going to be difficult, but that’s the task ahead. Maybe that’s the reason why we’ve had so many managers in not so many years. But at the end of it all, it’s my job to change it, and change it I will.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: