1966 World Cup-winner Martin Peters dies aged 76

MARTIN PETERS, WHO scored England’s second goal in the 1966 World Cup final against West Germany, has died aged 76 following a long battle against Alzheimer’s disease.

Peters, whose death was announced by former club West Ham, was part of the Hammers trio of captain Bobby Moore and Geoff Hurst, who scored a hat-trick in the 4-2 victory at Wembley, for England’s only World Cup triumph.

Hurst described Peters, who diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2016, as “one of the all-time greats”.

Today is a very sad day for football & for me personally Martin Peters was one of the all time greats & a close friend and colleague of mine for in excess of 50 years. A fellow World cup final goalscorer & my West Ham partner for years along with Bobby Moore RIP old friend. — Sir Geoff Hurst (@TheGeoffHurst) December 21, 2019 Source: Sir Geoff Hurst /Twitter

Peters came through the West Ham academy, having signed as an apprentice in 1959 and went on to help the east London club win the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1965.

Renowned as the complete midfielder, Peters was good in the air, able to cross with either foot and possessed great movement.

His ability to drift into goalscoring positions unnoticed by his markers would see him nicknamed ‘The Ghost’.

He later joined Tottenham as Britain’s first £200,000 midfielder in 1970, in a deal which saw Spurs’ all-time record scorer Jimmy Greaves going in the opposite direction to West Ham.

At Spurs, he won two League Cups and the first UEFA Cup in 1972 before spells at Norwich and Sheffield United were followed by his retirement in 1981.

A statement from Peters’ family said: “A beloved husband, dad and grandad, and a kind, gentle and private man, we are devastated by his loss but so very proud of all that he achieved and comforted by the many happy memories we shared.”

West Ham’s official statement called Peters “one of the greatest figures in the 125-year history of our club.

“The fact that he went on to achieve the pinnacle of the beautiful game by winning the World Cup, along with his West Ham team-mates Bobby Moore and Geoff Hurst, is of course a constant source of pride for our football club and something that will never, ever be forgotten.”

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Peters, who won 67 England caps and scored 20 goals, is the fifth member of England’s World Cup-winning side to pass away after Alan Ball, Ray Wilson, Gordon Banks and Moore.

Tottenham said they were “extremely saddened” to hear of Peters’ death, tweeting: “The thoughts of everyone at the club are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”