RTÉ's Marty Morrissey apologises for having use of Renault car for 'a number of years'

LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago
MARTY MORRISSEY HAS confirmed that he has had the use of a Renault car for an number of years in an arrangement that was ‘ad hoc’ and not approved by the broadcaster.
Yesterday Fianna Fail senator Timmy Dooley asked RTE’s interim deputy director-general Adrian Lynch whether any personalities at the broadcaster were in possession of a car as a result of being brand ambassadors for motoring companies.
Lynch revealed one RTE staff member had secured the loan of a car for five years and that the loan period was “not approved”.
Lynch said the car was handed back on Tuesday – however Morrissey said he handed back the vehicle on 23 June.
Morrissey, in a statement this afternoon on his twitter account, apologised and said he would assist the broadcaster with any issues that arise.
“I have apologised to RTE, my managers and colleagues for any embarrassment or difficulty I have caused them because of this matter.
“I also apologise to any of our viewers and listeners who may feel let down by my actions. It was never my intention to let anyone down, least of all myself. I have assured RTE that I remain ready to assist, and rectify, any issues which may arise from this matter,” he said.
Marty Morrissey statement pic.twitter.com/2b4gdwhOUE— Marty Morrissey (@MartyM_RTE) July 6, 2023
Morrissey explained that he was offered the car during work at a Renault garage where he was conducting interviews with GAA “personalities”.
“In light of recent events, one potential issue did come into focus. In 2017 I was asked to MC a series of functions in Renault garages across the country.
“This involved me interviewing several high-profile GAA personalities. As was required of me, I sought RTE permission at the time to do this. This permission was granted.
“I did not seek a fee for this engagement. I saw it as GAA-related, interacting with former players who I knew well. Many of the GAA-related engagements I do, I do at no cost.
“As I hadn’t sought a fee, Renault offered me the use of a car. I accepted this offer. The situation carried over informally for a number of years.
“I ended up MC-ing about 12 such events. Since the recent controversy within RTE arose, I reflected on this matter. I concluded that it had been an error of judgement on my part to accept the use of the car. I returned it voluntarily to Renault on 23 June,” he said.
Morrissey said that he, “like many RTE staff and contractors” was this week asked to supply RTE with information about any commercial engagements, gifts and potential conflicts of interest.
“I have never been appointed a brand ambassador for Renault. There was no expectation or requirement that I publicly endorse or promote Renault on air, on social media or otherwise while I had the use of a car.
“As far as I was concerned, my use of the car was always a very ad hoc arrangement which did not affect my work with RTE. I wish to be clear that I have never had a car allowance from RTE,” he added.
Written by Niall O’Connor and posted on TheJournal.ie