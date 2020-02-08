IT Carlow smash five goals past Mary I to book Fitzgibbon Cup final spot with 14-point win

Mary Immaculate College 0-15

IT Carlow 5-14

Sinéad Farrell reports from DCU Sportsground

IT CARLOW PUT five goals past Mary Immaculate College to comfortably book their place in the Fitzgibbon Cup final.

Wexford’s Cathal Dunbar bagged 2-1 while Kilkenny’s Liam Blanchfield, Chris Nolan and Stephen Bergin also found the back of the net to see DJ Carey’s charges power their way into the decider where they will face either DCU or UCC.

More to follow…

Scorers for Mary I: Cathal Bourke (0-9, 8f, 1’65), Tim O’Mahony (0-3, 2f) Gary Cooney (0-2), Shane Ryan (0-1)

Scorers for IT Carlow: Cathal Dunbar (2-0), Seamus Casey (0-6, 4f), Chris Nolan (1-1), Stephen Bergin and Liam Blanchfield (1-0 each), Enda Rowland (2f) J Kelly and Richie Leahy (0-2 each), Eoin Gaughan (0-1).

Mary Immaculate College

1. Jason Gillane (Patrickswell, Limerick)

27. Ray McCormack ( Borrisileigh)

3. David Prendergast (Lismore, Waterford)

30. Éanna McBride (JK Brackens, Tipperary)

5. Craig Moran (Kilruane MacDonaghs, Tipperary)

6. Darren Browne (Kanturk, Cork)

7. Tim O’Mahony (Cratloe, Clare)

8. Ray McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

9. Josh Considine (Patrickswell, Limerick)

10. Eoghan Cahill (Birr, Offaly)

11. Gary Cooney (O’Callaghan Mills, Clare)

12. Shane Ryan (Clarinbridge, Galway)

13. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens, Tipperary)

23. Cathal Bourke (Clonoulty-Rossmore, Tipperary)

15. Colin O’Brien (Liscarroll, Churchtown Gaels, Cork)

Subs:

24. Philip Wall (Cork) for Cathal Bourke (55 mins)

IT Carlow

1. Enda Rowland (Abbeyleix, Laois)

2. Shane Reck (Oylegate Glenbrien, Wexford)

3. Sean Downey (Ballinakill, Laois)

4. Fergal Hayes (Kiladangan, Tipperary)

5. Podge Delaney (The Harps, Laois)

6. Jason Cleere (Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny)

19. Rory Higgins, (Rathnure, Wexford)

8. Richie Leahy (Rower Inistioge, Kilkenny)

9. Luke Scanlon (James Stephens, Kilkenny)

10. Michael Harney (Bunmahon, Waterford)

11. Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Eanna, Wexford)

12. Stephen Bergin, (Clough/Ballacolla, Laois)

13. Chris Nolan (Mount Leinster Rangers, Carlow)

14. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny)

15. Seamus Casey (Olyegate Glenbrien, Wexford)

Subs:

18. Eoin Gaughan (Kilkenny) for Liam Blanchfield (53 mins)

22. Dion Wall (Carlow) for Michael Harney (59 mins)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!