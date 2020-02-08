This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
IT Carlow smash five goals past Mary I to book Fitzgibbon Cup final spot with 14-point win

Wexford’s Cathal Dunbar bagged a brace on the way to a comfortable win.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 8 Feb 2020, 3:35 PM
52 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/4997981
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

Mary Immaculate College 0-15

IT Carlow 5-14

Sinéad Farrell reports from DCU Sportsground

IT CARLOW PUT five goals past Mary Immaculate College to comfortably book their place in the Fitzgibbon Cup final.

Wexford’s Cathal Dunbar bagged 2-1 while Kilkenny’s Liam Blanchfield, Chris Nolan and Stephen Bergin also found the back of the net to see DJ Carey’s charges power their way into the decider where they will face either DCU or UCC.

More to follow…

Scorers for Mary I: Cathal Bourke (0-9, 8f, 1’65), Tim O’Mahony (0-3, 2f) Gary Cooney (0-2), Shane Ryan (0-1)

Scorers for IT Carlow: Cathal Dunbar (2-0),  Seamus Casey (0-6, 4f), Chris Nolan (1-1), Stephen Bergin and Liam Blanchfield (1-0 each), Enda Rowland (2f) J Kelly and Richie Leahy (0-2 each), Eoin Gaughan (0-1).

Mary Immaculate College

1. Jason Gillane (Patrickswell, Limerick) 

27. Ray McCormack ( Borrisileigh)
3. David Prendergast (Lismore, Waterford)
30. Éanna McBride (JK Brackens, Tipperary)

5. Craig Moran (Kilruane MacDonaghs, Tipperary)
6. Darren Browne (Kanturk, Cork)
7. Tim O’Mahony (Cratloe, Clare)

8. Ray McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)
9. Josh Considine (Patrickswell, Limerick)

10. Eoghan Cahill (Birr, Offaly)
11. Gary Cooney (O’Callaghan Mills, Clare)
12. Shane Ryan (Clarinbridge, Galway)

13. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens, Tipperary)
23. Cathal Bourke (Clonoulty-Rossmore, Tipperary)
15. Colin O’Brien (Liscarroll, Churchtown Gaels, Cork)

Subs:
24. Philip Wall (Cork) for Cathal Bourke (55 mins)

IT Carlow

1. Enda Rowland (Abbeyleix, Laois)

2. Shane Reck (Oylegate Glenbrien, Wexford)
3. Sean Downey (Ballinakill, Laois)
4. Fergal Hayes (Kiladangan, Tipperary)

5. Podge Delaney (The Harps, Laois)
6. Jason Cleere (Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny)
19. Rory Higgins, (Rathnure, Wexford)

8. Richie Leahy (Rower Inistioge, Kilkenny)
9. Luke Scanlon (James Stephens, Kilkenny)

10. Michael Harney (Bunmahon, Waterford)
11. Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Eanna, Wexford)
12. Stephen Bergin, (Clough/Ballacolla, Laois)

13. Chris Nolan (Mount Leinster Rangers, Carlow)
14. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny)
15. Seamus Casey (Olyegate Glenbrien, Wexford)

Subs:

18. Eoin Gaughan (Kilkenny) for Liam Blanchfield (53 mins)
22. Dion Wall (Carlow) for Michael Harney (59 mins)

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

