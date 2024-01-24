Mary I send out statement of intent with eight-point win over UCC

Mary Immaculate College 1-25

University College Cork 0-20

Tom Clancy reports from Mary Immaculate College Grounds

A CLINICAL MARY Immaculate College sent out a statement of intent with a richly deserved eight-point win over University College Cork.

Making home advantage count, the winners were fair more efficient in front of the posts and rarely looked like being bettered by a strong UCC XV.

Indeed, all bar one of the UCC starting lineup was from Cork, with plenty of players from Pat Ryan’s county side available to them. However, the Cork senior boss will be fretting over the fitness of Ger Millerick and Robert Downey, who were joined by Cathal McCarthy on the physio table – none of the aforementioned lasted beyond half-time.

By the interval, Jamie Wall’s side led 0-15 to 0-13, with a late UCC push cutting that gap. Devon Ryan, Shane Meehan and Shane O’Brien were all on target while a monster effort from play from former Limerick reserve keeper Jason Gillane was the pick of the scores.

Ben Cunningham’s frees kept UCC in touch and he was denied by Gillane’s stunning save just before the short whistle. Brian Hayes too carried the fight to the Limerick college but it was the third quarter where arguably this game was won and lost.

Cutting the gap to just a point, not seen since the early exchanges, the expectation was that the 40-time winners would kick-on. Instead, rising Limerick star O’Brien arrowed over three fine points and Mary I never looked back.

Further scores from Devon Ryan, Meehan and James Devaney opened up a five point margin entering the final ten minutes. A Cathal Quinn delivery was collected well by Declan McLaughlin whose sharp turn allowed him the space to fire home the only goal of the contest.

The winning margin was fair, with UCC hitting nine second-half wides to bring their total to 14, compared to just five from the winners.

Mary Immaculate can win the group with a result away to Maynooth, while UCC have their season on the line when they welcome the same opposition to Leeside next week.

Scorers for Mary Immaculate College: Devon Ryan 0-9 (0-8 frees); Shane O’Brien 0-5; Declan McLaughlin 1-1; Conor O’Brien, Shane Meehan, Jason Gillane (0-1 free), James Devaney 0-2 each; Diarmuid Ryan, Ronan Power 0-1 each.

Scorers for University College Cork: Ben Cunningham 0-7 (0-5 frees); Brian Hayes 0-4; William Buckley, Robbie Cotter, Brian Keating 0-2 each; Cathal McCarthy, Robert Downey, Darragh Flynn 0-1 each.

Mary Immaculate College: Jason Gillane (Patrickswell, Limerick); Keith Ryan (Upperchurch Drombane, Tipperary), Joe Caesar (Holycross-Ballycahill, Tipperary), Adam Hogan (Feakle, Clare); Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe, Clare), PJ Fanning (Mount Sion, Waterford), Ronan Power (Ballygunner, Waterford); Cathal Quinn (Cashel King Cormacs, Tipperary), Conor Hennessey (Nenagh Eire Og, Tipperary); Colin O’Brien (C) (Liscarroll-Churchtown Gaels, Cork), James Devaney (Borris-Ileigh, Tipperary), Shane Meehan (The Banner, Clare); Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock, Limerick), Declan McLaughlin (Portumna, Galway), Devon Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs, Tipperary).

Subs: Daithi Lohan (Wolfe Tones na Sionna, Clare) for Ryan (36 mins); Oisin O’Farrell (Askeaton, Limerick) for Devaney (52 mins); Vince Harrington (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick) for Hogan (inj – 55 mins); Fionn McDonagh (Moycullen, Galway) for Devon Ryan (60 mins) ; Ciaran Llyod (Moyne-Templetuohy, Tipperary) for Hennessey (60 mins)

University College Cork (Cork unless stated): Brion Saunderson (Midleton); Cathal McCarthy (Sarsfields), Shane Kingston (Ballinora), Ger Millerick (Fr. O’Neill’s); Luke Elliot (Sarsfields), Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum); Seán Daly (Randal Óg), William Buckley (St. Finbarrs); Ben Cunningham (St. Finbarrs), Brian Keating (Ballincollig), Daniel Hogan (Sarsfields); Robbie Cotter (Blackrock), Darragh Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields, Tipperary), B Hayes (St. Finbarrs)

Subs: Iarlaith Daly (Lismore, Waterford) for McCarthy (inj – 24 mins); Joe Fitzpatrick (Dunnamaggin, Kilkenny) for Downey (inj – 26 mins); Darragh Flynn (Ballygiblin) for Millerick (inj – half-time); Shane Barrett (Blarney) for Hogan (36 mins); Fionn Coleman (Blackrock) for Stakelum (52 mins).

Referee: Barry Coen (Galway).