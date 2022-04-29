Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Friday 29 April 2022
Advertisement

Mason Greenwood remains on bail as rape probe continues

The 20-year-old was arrested in January after images and videos were posted online.

By Press Association Friday 29 Apr 2022, 11:23 AM
17 minutes ago 484 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5750821
Mason Greenwood
Image: PA
Mason Greenwood
Mason Greenwood
Image: PA

MANCHESTER UNITED FORWARD Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood will remain on bail until mid-June over allegations he raped and assaulted a young woman.

The 20-year-old was arrested in January after images and videos were posted online. He was also questioned on suspicion of making threats to kill.

Greenwood was released on conditional bail which was due to expire on Saturday.

In an update on the investigation, Greater Manchester Police said: “We are continuing to investigate a report made to us on Sunday 30 January of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

“A 20-year-old man arrested that day on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman, and threats to kill, remains on bail.

“An application has been made to the courts to have his bail extended beyond Saturday 30 April, but the hearing isn’t expected to be until mid-June.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“The suspect will remain on conditional bail until the date of the court hearing.”

Within hours of the allegations surfacing online, Greenwood – who has made one appearance for England – was suspended from playing or training with United until further notice.

Nike suspended its sponsorship deal with Greenwood and Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its Fifa 22 game.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie