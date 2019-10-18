Man United reward teenager Greenwood with new long-term deal

MANCHESTER UNITED STARLET Mason Greenwood has signed a new four-year contract at Old Trafford, with the extension of a further year.

The 18-year-old forward, who first joined the academy set-up at United at the age of seven, has been fast-tracked into the first-team picture under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has two goals to his name this season.

His first goal for the club, against Astana in the Europa League, was United’s first scored by a player born in the 2000s.

“Having grown up as a Manchester United fan, playing for the first team is a real dream come true,” Greenwood told the club’s website.

“I know that, when I play for this club, I represent the whole Academy and I want to repay the faith that my coaches have shown in me with my performances on the pitch.

“I am learning all the time from the manager and his coaching staff and I know that this is the perfect club to help me reach my potential.”

Greenwood has spent much of 2019 breaking records. Prior to his first goal, his full league debut against Cardiff back in May saw him become the club’s youngest starter in the Premier League.

While he is yet to score in the top flight, he followed his strike against Astana with a goal against Rochdale in the Carabao Cup less than a week later.

Greenwood has scored twice this season. Source: Martin Rickett

With Romelu Lukaku gone, Anthony Martial out of contention and Marcus Rashford struggling to find his best form for his club, United are likely to rely on Greenwood as a backup option this season.

He has already appeared from the bench in all but two of United’s games this season, and Solskjaer has previously described him as the best finisher he has seen in his football career.

“Mason has progressed through our outstanding academy and we are delighted with the progress he has made,” the Norwegian added.

“At such a young age, he already has great pace and intelligence and he is such a natural finisher.

“Since he came into the first team, he has really impressed everyone with his drive and attitude. He has all the attributes to become a top player.

“Mason is learning every day in training and, with his work ethic, there is no doubt that he has an excellent future ahead of him.”

Greenwood will be hoping to feature again as United host Liverpool on Sunday, in what would be the youngster’s first involvement as a player in arguably English football’s most historic fixture.

