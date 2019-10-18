This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 18 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man United reward teenager Greenwood with new long-term deal

Having joined the club as a seven-year-old, Greenwood has made his first-team breakthrough this term.

By The42 Team Friday 18 Oct 2019, 6:07 PM
50 minutes ago 817 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4857687
Greenwood has committed his long-term future to United.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Greenwood has committed his long-term future to United.
Greenwood has committed his long-term future to United.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

MANCHESTER UNITED STARLET Mason Greenwood has signed a new four-year contract at Old Trafford, with the extension of a further year.

The 18-year-old forward, who first joined the academy set-up at United at the age of seven, has been fast-tracked into the first-team picture under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has two goals to his name this season.

His first goal for the club, against Astana in the Europa League, was United’s first scored by a player born in the 2000s.

“Having grown up as a Manchester United fan, playing for the first team is a real dream come true,” Greenwood told the club’s website.

“I know that, when I play for this club, I represent the whole Academy and I want to repay the faith that my coaches have shown in me with my performances on the pitch.

“I am learning all the time from the manager and his coaching staff and I know that this is the perfect club to help me reach my potential.”

Greenwood has spent much of 2019 breaking records. Prior to his first goal, his full league debut against Cardiff back in May saw him become the club’s youngest starter in the Premier League.

While he is yet to score in the top flight, he followed his strike against Astana with a goal against Rochdale in the Carabao Cup less than a week later.

manchester-united-v-fc-astana-uefa-europa-league-group-l-old-trafford Greenwood has scored twice this season. Source: Martin Rickett

With Romelu Lukaku gone, Anthony Martial out of contention and Marcus Rashford struggling to find his best form for his club, United are likely to rely on Greenwood as a backup option this season. 

He has already appeared from the bench in all but two of United’s games this season, and Solskjaer has previously described him as the best finisher he has seen in his football career.

“Mason has progressed through our outstanding academy and we are delighted with the progress he has made,” the Norwegian added.

“At such a young age, he already has great pace and intelligence and he is such a natural finisher.

“Since he came into the first team, he has really impressed everyone with his drive and attitude. He has all the attributes to become a top player.

“Mason is learning every day in training and, with his work ethic, there is no doubt that he has an excellent future ahead of him.”

Greenwood will be hoping to feature again as United host Liverpool on Sunday, in what would be the youngster’s first involvement as a player in arguably English football’s most historic fixture.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie