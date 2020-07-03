This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 3 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The sky's the limit for Mason. He's way ahead of what I was at that age' - Solskjaer

At 18, the Man United forward is already looking like an incredible talent.

By AFP Friday 3 Jul 2020, 12:51 PM
1 hour ago 1,421 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5140642
The teenager has 13 goals this season.
Image: Mike Hewitt/NMC Pool/PA Wire
The teenager has 13 goals this season.
The teenager has 13 goals this season.
Image: Mike Hewitt/NMC Pool/PA Wire

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER says the “sky’s the limit” for Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, describing the 18-year-old as “way ahead” of where he was at the same age.

Greenwood has enjoyed a superb breakthrough season, claiming 13 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions.

He scored one and provided another in Tuesday’s impressive 3-0 win at Brighton and Solskjaer, a former striker at United, is excited to see what else he can do.

“We have done well over the course of the season giving him more and more exposure, more and more game time,” said the United boss.

“You know, it’s not easy being a young boy. He could still play in this season’s FA Youth Cup team, so he’s a young boy that we have to look after.

“But he’s performing from the bench or when he starts and he’s developed fantastically this season.

“Only the sky’s the limit. It’s up to him. He knows what he should do, can do and must do to keep on playing, but that’ll be between us.”

Asked how his development compares with Solskjaer’s own during his playing days, he said: “Mason is way ahead of what I was when I was 18, 19, that’s for sure.

“He’s got a knack of scoring goals. I don’t really want to say anything different because it’s natural for him and it was what I felt I could do well as well.

He’s a brilliant boy to work with. He keeps on learning, keeps on making better and better decisions.”

United were interested in adding another talented English teenager to their ranks in the form of Jude Bellingham, but the Birmingham midfielder appears to be on the verge of joining Borussia Dortmund.

Asked if it was frustrating to miss out on the 17-year-old, Solskjaer said: “Well, I think there’s been loads of speculation and linked us to every single talented player from the age of 15 to 25, really.

“I can’t comment on every single player that’s been linked with us so, no, I can’t really comment.”

United’s immediate focus is on maintaining their impressive 15-match unbeaten run when struggling Bournemouth visit Old Trafford on Saturday.

“I’ve got many, many reasons to play the same team, but I’ve also got a few reasons to rotate one or two that have played so well earlier in the season,” said Solskjaer.

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie