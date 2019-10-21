This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 21 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'm going to show everyone what I can do' - Greenwood on signing first professional contract

He is tipped to be a star of the future and Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is keen to show the world just how good he is.

By The42 Team Monday 21 Oct 2019, 9:23 PM
15 minutes ago 329 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4861472
Manchester United teenager Mason Greenwood
Manchester United teenager Mason Greenwood
Manchester United teenager Mason Greenwood

MANCHESTER UNITED STRIKER Greenwood is desperate for the chance to prove his worth in the Premier League after signing a four-year deal.

The 18-year-old signed his first professional contract with the club last week and is tipped for a bright future after a series of eye-catching cameos at Old Trafford.

Greenwood has scored in both the Europa League and EFL Cup this season, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer repeatedly talking up the teenager’s ability.

Asked if he was keen to repay Solskjaer for the faith he has shown in him, Greenwood told the club’s official website: “Yeah. I’m going to show everyone what I can do in the times I come on or if I play games.

“I’ll try my best and give it all for the team.

“[My aims are] to show everyone what I can do really and why I signed a contract – why I’m here. I just want to show everyone.”

Greenwood also explained why he takes penalties with his right foot, even though he prefers his left.

“Actually, it happened when I was in the Under-13′s,” he added.

“I missed with my left foot against [Manchester] City when I was struggling in a game and, ever since, I’ve just gone with the right foot. Ever since then, really.”

Greenwood has also represented England’s Under-21 team this year but has played just 87 minutes of Premier League football.

Manchester United sit 13th in the Premier League table, two points above the relegation zone.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie