Mason Greenwood scores first goal after Man United loan

CONTROVERSIAL FORWARD Mason Greenwood scored his first goal for Getafe on Sunday after his loan move from Manchester United, his first strike for nearly two years.

Greenwood scored to send Getafe 2-1 up at Celta Vigo in La Liga, drilling home from Borja Mayoral’s cut-back in his fifth appearance for the club.

The English striker, 22, was suspended by Manchester United in January 2022 and charged with attempted rape and assault in October last year, but the charges were later dropped.

England’s Crown Prosecution Service said key witnesses had withdrawn and new material had come to light, removing a “realistic prospect of conviction”.

Greenwood arrived at Getafe on deadline day this summer and made his debut on 17 September, with his coach Jose Bordalas pledging to help him “recover his best level”.

Greenwood, who made his Manchester United debut aged 17 and has played 129 times for the club, has a contract at Old Trafford until 2025.

The English side conducted a six-month internal investigation into Greenwood and decided he should continue his career elsewhere.

